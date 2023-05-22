Easy Immigration Options for Indian Entrepreneurs with ODINT EUROPE BUSINESS IMMIGRATION Program 2023
Odint Consulting, announces the launch of the third edition of their Europe Business Immigration Program (EBIP) 2023. As a leading advisory firm specializing in Global Business Expansion and Immigration solutions, Odint has assisted 5000 + Companies and Entrepreneurs to scale their businesses Internationally. global business solutions. Through EBIP Program, Odints aims to empower Indian entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and support to grow and relocate with confidence in the European market said," Mr.Saif Nawaz, Managing Partner, APAC.
European Union's $15 trillion economy presents a great opportunity for Indian businesses.
This innovative program offers ambitious entrepreneurs the opportunity to expand their businesses and tap into the thriving European market and also get Schengen business visa and residency support.
Odint Europe's business immigration program (EBIP) well-designed curriculum l provides entrepreneurs with comprehensive support, guiding them through the complexities of immigration procedures, market-entry, office support, licensing, and legal compliance.
Additionally, this Program offers a comprehensive suite of services to international entrepreneurs. From expert advisory and EU company setup to director KYC, local bank account assistance, office location support, and VAT & EORI guidance,
Mr.Nawaz said, “The program equips entrepreneurs with the essential tools for success in Europe's business landscape. With a commitment to providing tailored solutions and exceptional service, Odint Consulting continues to empower entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of business immigration and establish thriving ventures in Europe.”
Odint Europe Business Immigration Program celebrates remarkable achievements, empowering international entrepreneurs to thrive. With 140 successful alumni representing 21 nationalities, the program has facilitated relocations, generating over €125 million in revenue within just two financial years.
Through expert guidance and unwavering support, Odint Consulting continues to pave the way for entrepreneurial success, fostering economic growth and cross-cultural collaboration in Europe.
Odint is a leading consultancy firm specializing in business immigration and expansion solutions, celebrating its distinguished status as a trusted partner to more than 5,000 thriving businesses worldwide. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional service and tailored solutions, Odint Consulting has earned the trust and confidence of entrepreneurs across diverse industries. By providing expert guidance and unwavering support, Odint Consulting continues to empower businesses to achieve their goals and expand their global footprint.
Entrepreneurs interested in Odint Consulting's Europe Business Immigration Program are invited to visit -- https://ondemandint.com/ebip-europe-business-immigration-program/
or contact their dedicated team at support@ondemandint.com
About Odint Consulting:
Odint is a leading Indo-Dutch consulting firm, that helps businesses to provide safe and reliable immigration consulting. With a 90% client satisfaction rate, we provide quality consulting support so you can move freely beyond borders. We started with a vision to provide reliable and trustworthy Immigration solutions to entrepreneurs and small business owners who wanted to scale their business and settle down in abroad, with some great minds and great customer service now OnDemand has served 5000+ customers across the globe.
