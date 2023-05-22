NYC MD, Dr. David Samadi’s book, The Ultimate MANual, named as one of BookAuthority’s best men’s health book of all time

All men deserve to experience their best health at every stage of their life Dr. David Samadi's guide to men's physical and sexual health

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Samadi, a renowned urologic oncologist, prostate cancer robotic surgeon, and men’s health expert, has just announced that his book, The Ultimate MANual , has made it to the top 20 best men's health books of all time by BookAuthority , a leading site for book recommendations by thought leaders and experts, helping people find the best books on business, technology, and science.Dr. Samadi’s book, aimed at men of all ages, covers a wide range of topics related to men's health, including prostate cancer, men’s urinary health, sexual health, exercise tips, advice on better sleep, stress reduction, improving men’s mental wellness, and nutritional guidelines for men along with a 2-week menu plan with recipes.Dr. Samadi is thrilled that his book has received such recognition. In writing The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's goal was to provide men with a comprehensive guide and resource on prioritizing their health. But, as Dr. Samadi has observed in his 20-plus years as a urologist, unfortunately, men often neglect or ignore troubling symptoms affecting their quality of life, putting their health last on their to-do list.Dr. Samadi says that while men may live longer, they are not necessarily healthier. Therefore, the main premise of The Ultimate MANual is the emphasis on encouraging men to be in charge of their health and well-being. Men who embrace this attitude will add more years to their life and have more energy, better sleep, less stress, and an active and fulfilling sex life, everything a man could ask for.The book has received high praise from readers and critics alike. The Ultimate MANual has been described as "a must-read for any man looking to take control of his health" and "an essential resource for men of all ages."In 2021, Dr. Samadi released a Spanish-language edition of The Ultimate MANual, called Hablemos De Hombres , that includes everything the English edition offers. In addition, Dr. Samadi has worked extensively with the Dominican Republic to achieve better health facilities for men living in this country. He opened the Samadi HOMS Robotic Institute at the Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago in 2014.The Ultimate MANual is available for purchase online and in bookstores. Dr. Samadi hopes his book will continue inspiring men to prioritize their health and lead happier, healthier lives.Dr. Samadi's books, The Ultimate MANual and Hablemos De Hombres, are available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Follow Dr. Samadi on Twitter, Facebook, and InstagramAnyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi's books for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:Phone: 212-365-5000Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.comDr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

