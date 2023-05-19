Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market: Expanding Applications and Technological Advancements Driving Growth 2030

Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global infusion pumps & accessories industry generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $13.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The infusion pumps and accessories market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in healthcare are driving market growth.

Increasing Demand for Infusion Pumps: Infusion pumps are widely used in healthcare settings for the delivery of medications, fluids, and nutrients to patients. The demand for infusion pumps is growing due to the rising number of patients requiring long-term medication therapies, including chemotherapy, pain management, and diabetes management.

Technological Advancements: The infusion pumps and accessories market has witnessed significant technological advancements. Manufacturers are introducing innovative features such as wireless connectivity, integration with electronic medical records (EMRs), advanced safety features, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance patient safety and improve the efficiency of infusion therapy.

Homecare Settings: There is a rising trend towards the use of infusion pumps in homecare settings. Patients who require long-term therapies prefer to receive treatment in the comfort of their homes, and infusion pumps enable safe and efficient administration of medications outside the hospital setting. This trend is contributing to the growth of the home infusion therapy market.

Accessories and Consumables: In addition to infusion pumps, the market for infusion pump accessories and consumables is also expanding. These include infusion sets, IV administration sets, syringes, catheters, and disposables. The demand for these accessories is driven by the need for safe and reliable delivery of medications and fluids.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The growing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders has significantly increased the demand for infusion therapies. Infusion pumps and accessories play a vital role in delivering medications and fluids to manage these chronic conditions effectively.

Growing Aging Population: The global population is aging at a rapid pace, leading to an increased incidence of age-related diseases and chronic conditions. Elderly individuals often require long-term medication therapies, and infusion pumps provide a convenient and efficient method of administering these treatments.

Technological Advancements: Advances in infusion pump technology have improved the safety, accuracy, and efficiency of infusion therapy. The integration of features like wireless connectivity, smart alarms, drug libraries, and dose-error reduction systems has enhanced patient outcomes and reduced the risk of medication errors.

Market Segmentation:

The infusion pumps and accessories market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are the commonly used segmentation criteria:

Product Type:

a. Infusion Pumps: This includes volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, ambulatory pumps, insulin pumps, enteral pumps, and PCA pumps.

b. Accessories: This includes infusion sets, IV administration sets, catheters, valves, connectors, and other disposable components.

Application:

a. Chemotherapy/Oncology

b. Diabetes Management

c. Pain Management

d. Gastroenterology

e. Pediatrics/Neonatology

f. Hematology

g. Others

End User:

a. Hospitals

b. Ambulatory Care Settings

c. Homecare Settings

d. Specialty Clinics

e. Others

Technology:

a. Traditional Infusion Pumps

b. Smart/Programmable Infusion Pumps

c. Disposable Infusion Pumps

Geography:

a. North America (United States, Canada)

b. Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

c. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

d. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

e. Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

North America accounted for a majority of the global infusion pumps & accessories market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of approvals, rise in presence of key players, and surge in development of technology for healthcare in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in number of cancer cases, rise in chemotherapy procedures, and growth in health care expenditures.

Recent developments:

Technological Advancements: The market has witnessed continuous advancements in infusion pump technology. Manufacturers are focusing on developing smart pumps with features like connectivity to electronic health records (EHRs), integration with mobile applications, and enhanced safety mechanisms to improve medication management and patient outcomes.

Increasing Focus on Patient Safety: Patient safety has become a key priority in the infusion pumps and accessories market. Manufacturers are incorporating safety features such as dose-error reduction systems, medication barcode scanning, real-time monitoring, and alarm systems to minimize the risk of medication errors and improve patient safety.

Competitive Landscape

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic plc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Smiths Medical (A division of Smiths Group plc)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nipro Corporation

