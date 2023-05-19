Liquidia Announces Poster Presentation at the 2023 American Thoracic Society International Conference

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will present data related to the investigational use of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder at the 2023 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place May 19-24, 2023, in Washington, D.C.



Thematic Poster Session: B64 - The Multiple Components of Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Date and time: Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Area J, Hall C (Lower Level), Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Presenting Author: Charles Burger, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida

Abstract: Exploratory Efficacy Analysis of INSPIRE Open Label Extension Study with Inhaled Treprostinil (Yutrepia™)

Following the presentation, the poster will be available on the Company’s website at http://liquidia.com/print-technology/publications/.

About YUTREPIA™(treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-resistance, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. The FDA has confirmed that YUTREPIA may add the indication to treat pulmonary hypertension with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) without additional clinical studies. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso® (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

