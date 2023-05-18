Marat Khusnullin opens the International Economic Forum, “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum”

RUSSIA, May 18 - Marat Khusnullin at the opening ceremony of the 14th International Economic Forum, “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum.”

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin took part in the opening ceremony of the 14th International Economic Forum, “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” in Kazan. In line with President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s executive order, the forum received federal status this year in order to promote international cooperation.

“The motto of our events is, ‘Trust and Cooperation.’ Trust has become a most important factor in the development of relations between Russia and the Islamic countries not only in the economy but also in the diversity of our cooperation that has acquired the character of strategic partnership today. KazanForum has gained a reputation of being a platform for establishing sustainable relationships. About 15,000 guests from 84 countries will take part in the forum’s events,” said Marat Khusnullin.

In his words, the strategic character of the partnership not only strengthens relations but also opens up new vistas. “This is borne out by an almost 30 percent increase in Russia’s trade with the countries in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the past three years. I am strongly convinced that by pooling our efforts we will manage to overcome the existing challenges and achieve prosperity for our states and peoples, Mr Khusnullin emphasised.

He thanked the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustan Minnikhanov and all organisers for the high level of preparations for the forum. The interest it has received, the number of guests and the geography of the participating countries confirm that Russia and the Islamic states are linked by strong ties of friendship, Mr Khusnullin said.

After the KazanForum opening ceremony, Marat Khusnullin and Rustam Minnikhanov, accompanied by the participants and guests of the event, inspected the international exposition of the halal industry “Russia Halal Expo” that presented investment and infrastructure projects.

Russia has been holding the International Economic Forum, “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” since 2009. It has become a venue for discussing cooperation and implementation of joint projects and for strengthening Russia-OIC trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties.