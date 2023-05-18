Marat Khusnullin held business meetings with representatives of Muslim countries

RUSSIA, May 18 - Marat Khusnullin held bilateral meetings with representatives of Muslim countries within the framework of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” 18 May 2023 Marat Khusnullin held bilateral meetings with representatives of Muslim countries within the framework of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” 18 May 2023 Marat Khusnullin held bilateral meetings with representatives of Muslim countries within the framework of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” 18 May 2023 Marat Khusnullin held bilateral meetings with representatives of Muslim countries within the framework of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” 18 May 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Marat Khusnullin held bilateral meetings with representatives of Muslim countries within the framework of the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum”

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin held bilateral meetings with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan during the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum.”

Marat Khusnullin pointed out at a meeting with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi that Russia and the UAE maintained an active dialogue and that their trade and economic cooperation was growing despite Western pressure.

“Over the past five years, trade between our countries has increased almost 500 percent and reached a record high $9 billion last year. As a result, the UAE has joined the group of 20 of our leading economic partners,” Marat Khusnullin noted.

He added that Russian businesses had a strong interest in establishing production facilities in the UAE. The parties also discussed tourism cooperation. “The United Arab Emirates is of the five most popular tourism destinations for Russians. In 2022, Russian tourists made over 1.2 million trips to the UAE,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Marat Khusnullin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda talked, during their meeting, about the further development of trade, investment cooperation and implementation of several major industrial projects. Several new initiatives appeared on the bilateral agenda in 2023. Marat Khusnullin pointed out the stable growth of bilateral trade and economic ties, adding that trade reached $1.4 billion in 2022, which is 18 percent more than in 2021 and an absolute record for the past 20 years. Russian exports to Tajikistan increased by nearly 20 percent to $1.3 billion.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Russia-Uzbekistan cooperation was growing steadily. He pointed out during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev that in 2022 Russia became Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade reached $8.7 billion in 2022, an increase of 26 percent year on year. Russian companies have invested over $10 billion in Uzbekistan’s economy.

“This would have been impossible without the contribution of our presidents. They regularly discuss current issues on the bilateral and international agenda,” Marat Khusnullin said. According to him, an unprecedented western sanctions pressure on the Russian economy has released a vast cooperation potential: 80 Russian regions are working effectively with partners in Uzbekistan, in particular, in the sphere of industrial cooperation.

Marat Khusnullin pointed out during a meeting with Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammethan Chakyev that the two countries were working on several large infrastructure projects, product differentiation and the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the project to build Turkmenistan’s logistics centre in the special economic zone in the Astrakhan Region, which will stimulate freight transportation between Central Asia and Russia and the development of the North-South transport corridor. The parties are coordinating documents on cooperation in marine transportation, railway infrastructure projects and an agreement on the development of motorways.

“Russia has always maintained and will continue to maintain fair relations with Muslim countries based on mutual respect and desire to promote cooperation. Our joint work is becoming more interesting and intensive every year. Decisions adopted at the highest level are aimed at strengthening our economic and cultural ties and our friendship, which provides a powerful impetus to the further successful development of cooperation between our countries,” Marat Khusnullin said in conclusion of the meeting.

Delegates from foreign countries expressed readiness to promote close and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia and to implement joint projects.