Europe leads the Global Fertility Supplement Market 2023 Trends, Driven By Strong Awareness and Education Initiatives

Fertility Supplement Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility supplements are the supplements that are consumed by individuals to improve their fertility rate. In other words, it is a kind of natural process that helps individuals in reproducing their off-springs.

The global fertility supplement market size generated $1,754.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $3,652.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2021 to 2030.

CAGR: 7.5%

Current Market Size: USD 1.7 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021- 2030

Base Year: 2021

Rising infertility rate and surge in the number of fertility clinics are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyle, growing technological advancements in the field of healthcare and rising introduction of innovative products are other important factors acting as market growth determinants. Growing consumption of alcohol and tobacco products and developing tastes and preferences of consumers for caffeine oriented products will further induce growth in the market value.

Europe dominated the global fertility supplement market in 2020, benefiting from high awareness and educational initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by improved healthcare infrastructure, fertility tourism, and increased awareness in China and India.

Expansion of retail markets in emerging countries like China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, supported by regulatory efforts, will enhance accessibility to buyers.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

By ingredient, the natural segment held 35.59% share in the global fertility supplement market in 2020.

By product, the capsule segment exhibit fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2021 to 2030.

By end user, the women segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

Fairhaven Health

Coast Science

Lenus Pharma GesmbH

Active Bio Life Science GmbH

Orthomol

Exeltis USA, Inc.

PregPrep LLC

Bionova

TTK HealthCare Ltd.

Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC.

