Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market to See Huge Growth by 2030: Abbott, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Danaher, Sanofi

Lung Cancer Diagnostic And Screening Market Analysis

The Global lung cancer diagnostic and screening market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030)

Lung cancer is a type of cancer, which starts in the lungs. There are two main types of lung cancer and they are treated differently such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The Global lung cancer diagnostic and screening market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030). This report on the study considers important factors such as an analysis of the market, a definition of the market, market segmentation, significant trends in the industry, an examination of the competitive landscape, and research methodology.

Lung cancer is a type of cancer, which starts in the lungs. There are two main types of lung cancer and they are treated differently such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC).According to American Cancer Society around 80% to 85% of lungs cancer are non-small cell lung cancer and 10% to 15% of lung cancers are small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer is also called oat cell cancer. Some of the important screening tests of lung cancer includes biomarkers, imaging test, and biopsy.

Understanding consumer behavior, market trends, and emerging opportunities is crucial for making informed decisions and developing effective strategies. Furthermore, our report focuses on the scientific advancements made in the Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening market, as well as in-depth analysis of the supply chain.

Scope of Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening for 2023:

Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market research assesses the rate of growth and market value based on market dynamics and growth generating variables. Complete understanding is based on the most recent industry news, prospects, and trends. The research includes a thorough market analysis and vendor landscape, as well as a SWOT analysis of the top player.

Major companies in Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market are:

Abbott, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics, NanoString, Myriad Genetics Inc ., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

✔ Furthermore, this report discusses the major factors influencing market growth as well as the possibilities, risks, and challenges that the industry as a complete and key competitors in particular face. It also looks at important new trends and how they might affect both present and future growth.

✔ The in-depth review of the Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening market’s new developments, controversial trends, market pilots already in place, challenges, norms, and technical domain.

Market Segmentation:

By Test Type:

🠺 Biomarkers Tests: EGFR Mutation Tests, KRAS Mutation Tests, ALK Tests, HER2 Tests, Others.

🠺 Imaging Tests: Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, Chest X- Ray, Others

🠺 Biopsy: Needle Biopsy, Bronchoscopy Biopsy, Open Biopsy, Others

Others

By Cancer Type: Non-small cell lung cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer

By End User: Hospital Associated Labs, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others

Market segmentation by regions:

✪ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

✪ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

✪ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

✪ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

✪ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and understanding of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios. This is mostly due to the developing world’s unmet potential in terms of product pricing and income creation.

