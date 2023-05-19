EcoRail: The Green Revolution on Tracks with Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market1

The hydrogen fuel cell train market is segmented basis of application, technology, component, rail type, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market," The hydrogen fuel cell train market is expected to be valued at $2.67 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $26.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2026 to 2035.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8171

The hydrogen fuel cell train market is segmented basis of application, technology, component, rail type, and region. By application, the market is divided into passenger train, freight train, and others. By technology, it is segmented proton membrane exchange, phosphoric acid fuel cell, and others. By component, it is divided into hydrogen fuel cell, batteries, electric traction motors, and others. By rail type, it is divided into passenger rail, commuter rail, light rail, trams, freight, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

There are prominent key factors that drive growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market, such as increase in investment in railways infrastructure development, increase in environmental concern, and increase in demand for public transport services. Fuel cell trains are expected to play a key role in transition to a zero-emission economy. Hydrogen powered trains are poised to disrupt the rail industry as a high performing, zero-emission alternative to diesel.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8171

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the global train market, thereby hampering the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market.

Major rolling stock manufacturers such as Alstom and Stadler Rail AG were bound to shut down their production, owing to decline in demand, disruption in the supply chain, and shortage of skilled labor force in the U.S, France, Germangy, Spain, and other economies in 2020.

Sudden decline in demand for passenger rail vehicles impacted the rolling stock industry. At the same time, the economic crisis led to reduction in expenditure on next generation technologies such as hydrogen trains.

Nevertheless, the market experienced a recovery in 2021, as operations of manufacturing companies and factories resumed.

Also, government authorities in developing nations are likely to resume metro projects and expansion of the rail network, which is going to boost the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market in the post-pandemic.

Europe is expected to dominate the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. Increase in government support for zero emission transportation and increase in investments from rolling stock manufacturers for development of hydrogen fuel cell technology propels growth of the hydrogen fuel cell train market in the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the freight train segment is expected to register a significant hydrogen fuel cell train industry growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market

By component, the hydrogen fuel cell pack segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market

By rail type, the passenger rail segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in this hydrogen fuel cell train market are Alstom, Ballard Power Systems., BNSF Railway Company, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF), CRRC Corporation Limited, Engie, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., PESA Group, Progress Rail (Subsidiary of Caterpillar), Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, Talgo, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Wabtec Corporation.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-fuel-cell-train-market/purchase-options