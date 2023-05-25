LiTime Pays Tribute to Military Members and Veterans: Offers Memorial Day Discounts
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Memorial Day approaches, LiTime is pleased to offer amazing deals for their Veteran & Military Benefits Program for those looking to go camping with friends or family.
☆★LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Built-In 100A BMS, 1280Wh Energy☆★
One such deal is the LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery, a reliable and high-performance power source suitable for various applications. With 1280Wh energy and a more efficient output of 1280W compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, it offers superior performance. Its advanced LiFePO4 technology also provides a longer lifespan, higher energy density, and faster charging time.
Weighing in at just 24.25lbs and with a compact design, this battery is easy to install and transport. It supports max 4P4S connection to reach up to 20.48kWh, making it perfect for use in RVs, boats, solar systems, and other off-grid applications.
It's a great choice for trolling motors with a thrust range of 30 to 55 pounds. During the Memorial Day sale, get a $20 discount, bringing the price down to $329.99.
☆★LiTime 12V 200Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Build-In 100A BMS, 2560Wh Energy☆★
The LiTime 12V 200Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery is another great option. Delivering a maximum of 2.56kWh usable energy, it weighs only 48.28lbs and offers 56Wh/lb energy density, making it lightweight and easy to move around. It supports max 4P4S connection to reach up to 40.96kWh (20.48kW), enabling flexible combinations for RV life, van life, solar home systems, camping, and more. It's suitable for trolling motors with a thrust range of 55 to 80 pounds and has a discounted price of $599.99 during the Memorial Day sale, saving $30.
☆★LiTime 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Build-In 200A BMS, 3840Wh Energy☆★
The LiTime 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery is an excellent choice for upgrading power supply. With its 3840Wh energy and support for 2560W load power, it's suitable for solar homes, off-grid systems, RV campers, and emergency backup power. Despite its high capacity, the battery weighs only 60.8lbs, making it easy to handle and transport. Customers can connect up to 4 batteries in parallel and series for a massive 40.96kW capacity and 61.44kWh energy (4P4S), providing enough power for all devices and appliances. This battery is also suitable for trolling motors with a thrust range of 80 to 100 pounds. During the Memorial Day sale, customers can enjoy a discount of $60, bringing the price down to $1039.99.
☆★LiTime 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Build-In 100A BMS, 2560Wh Energy☆★
LiTime 24V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery is a good option for full-time off-grid living and weighs only 45.85lbs per unit, making it easy to install and move around. A single LiTime 24V 100Ah lithium battery is equivalent to two 12V 100Ah lithium batteries and supports up to 4P2S connection to make a 48V 400Ah battery bank with 20.48kWh of total energy. During the Memorial Day sale, enjoy a discount of $50, bringing the price down to $629.99.
☆★LiTime 51.2V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Built-In 100A BMS, Max. 5120W Load Power☆★
LiTime 51.2V 100Ah LiFePO4 lithium battery has an energy density of around 53.38Wh/lb and offers the same power as four 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries in series (or eight 12V 100Ah AGM batteries) for a maximum energy output of 5.12kWh. With LiTime's 51.2V 100Ah lithium battery, customers can enjoy up to 10 days of uninterrupted power for their home. During the Memorial Day sale, enjoy a discount of $100, with the price being $1799.99.
☆★How to Join LiTime’s Veteran & Military Benefits Program☆★
LiTime is showing its appreciation to current and retired military personnel by offering an exclusive 8% discount from May 22nd to May 31st. Eligible customers can confirm their military or veteran status by providing valid identification. Extra benefits include getting a free 12V 6Ah battery with purchases of $1500 or more, and a free 12V 12Ah battery with purchases of $3000 or more.
About LiTime (aka Ampere Time)
LiTime brand belongs to Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd. For 14 years, LiTime has provided safe and convenient LiFePO4 batteries and one-stop energy solutions for people and families worldwide to make power safe and easy and help people achieve energy independence. LiTime is dedicated to providing excellent products and services to customers. Visit LiTime to explore more.
LiTime
About LiTime (aka Ampere Time)
LiTime brand belongs to Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd. For 14 years, LiTime has provided safe and convenient LiFePO4 batteries and one-stop energy solutions for people and families worldwide to make power safe and easy and help people achieve energy independence. LiTime is dedicated to providing excellent products and services to customers. Visit LiTime to explore more.
