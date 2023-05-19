Submit Release
East Expo 2023: exhibition of war-affected businesses to be held in Kyiv on 6-7 June

On 6-7 June, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union (EU), the United States (US) and Croatia, will hold the East Expo 2023 (Схід-Експо 2023) business exhibition in Kyiv.

This exhibition aims to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) – to help them rebuild economic ties interrupted by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, expand their operations and digitalisation, and improve their competitiveness. 

During the event, participants will be able to attend numerous panel discussions, presentations and seminars. They will also be able to purchase products from SMME enterprises during the fair, where over 80 companies from various sectors will present their merchandise.

Venue: Mystetskyi Arsenal, 10-12 Lavrska Street, Kyiv.

