Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Behavioral Biometrics Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Behavioral Biometrics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers behavioral biometric analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s behavioral biometrics market forecast, the behavioral biometrics market size is expected to reach $4.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5%.
Rising data breach cases are expected to propel the behavioral biometrics industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major behavioral biometrics market companies include BioCatch, Microsoft Corporation, NuData Security Inc., LexisNexis Corporation, Ping Identity Holding Corporation, Fair Isaac and Company.
Types Of Behavioral Biometrics Market
1) By Type: Keystroke Dynamics, Gait Analysis, Signature Analysis, Voice Recognition
2) By Components: Software, Services
3) By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises
4) By Application: Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk and Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention
5) By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, e-Commerce, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Telecommunications, Other verticals
These types of biometrics refers to the area of research concerned with measuring and uniquely recognizing trends in human behavior. These types of biometrics examines a user's digital, physical, and cognitive behaviour to distinguish between cybercriminal and lawful consumer behaviour.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
