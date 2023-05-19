Global Agrigenomics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Agrigenomics Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Agrigenomics Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Agrigenomics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of agrigenomics market research. As per TBRC’s agrigenomics market forecast, the agrigenomics market size is expected to reach $5.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The exponential increase in the world population is significantly contributing to the agrigenomics market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Biogenetic Services Inc., Eurofins Scientific Se, Galseq Srl Via Italia, Illumina Inc., LGS Limited.

Global Agrigenomics Market Segments

1) By Service Offerings: Genotyping, DNA Fingerprinting, Assessment of Genetic Purity, Trait Purity Assessment, Gene Expression Analysis, Other Service Offerings

2) By Technology: Real-Time PCR (qPCR), Microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, Other Technologies

3) By Sequencer Type: Sanger Sequencing, Illumina Hi Seq Family, Pacbio Sequencers, Solid Sequencers, Other Sequencer Types

4) By Application: Crops, Livestocks

This is defined as the application of genomics in agribusiness to improve livestock and agricultural yield and sustainability. These allow the crop to yield better and help in production.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Agrigenomics Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

