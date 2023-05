Global Single Use Mixer Market Size is Predicted to Surpass USD 1.2 Billion by 2031: Trends, Drivers, and Opportunities

Single Use Mixer Market

The single use mixer market valued at $569.34 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,275.57 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, the mixing of ingredients plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of formulations and intermediate chemicals. Traditionally, this process has relied on complex stainless-steel systems. However, using conventional methods for mixing poses several challenges, including lengthy cleaning, sterilization, and validation procedures, leading to increased costs and production time for formulations. To address these issues, many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have embraced single-use technologies to enhance the efficiency of pharmaceutical production.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted healthcare workflows globally, leading to temporary closures in various healthcare sectors. This crisis has served as a turning point for single-use technology, with a surge in demand for disposable and flexible single-use mixing systems. The pharmaceutical industry, in particular, has embraced the flexibility and adaptability offered by single-use systems during the pandemic. The increased research and development and drug manufacturing activities have contributed to the rising adoption of single-use mixers, thanks to their advantages such as maintained sterility and the elimination of equipment cleaning and validation. Overall, the pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the single-use mixer market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

On the basis of product, the mixing bags segment was the highest contributor to the single use mixer industry in 2021.

On the basis of scale, commercial manufacturing dominated the market in 2021 with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer segment dominated the single use mixer industry in terms of revenue in 2021.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the single use mixer market forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the single use mixer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing single use mixer industry opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the single use mixer industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global single use mixer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ž ๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐ข๐ฑ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Merck KGaA

Avantor Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DrM Life Science

LePure Biotech LLC

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Kuhner AG

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Agilitech

