Tuvalu becomes the 195th State to ratify UNESCO World Heritage Convention

On 18 May 2023, Tuvalu became the 195th State Party to the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage (1972). With this new ratification, the UNESCO World Heritage Convention nears universal recognition, as one of the most ratified legal instruments in the world.

Represented by H.E. Samuelu Laloniu, Special Envoy of the Tuvaluan Government, Tuvalu officially deposited its instrument of ratification in the presence of the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

Through its ratification, the Pacific nation joins an international community committed to protecting the cultural and natural heritage of humanity for future generations. This includes global efforts to tackle the challenges of today, including climate change, which is of particular relevance for Small Island Developing States. Tuvalu, comprising nine islands, is home to around 10,000 people and has a wealth of cultural and natural heritage, including living heritage.

UNESCO is committed to continuing to provide support to the Government of Tuvalu for the identification and conservation of cultural and natural heritage within the framework of the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

