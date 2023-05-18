Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,983 in the last 365 days.

Tuvalu becomes the 195th State to ratify UNESCO World Heritage Convention

On 18 May 2023, Tuvalu became the 195th State Party to the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage (1972). With this new ratification, the UNESCO World Heritage Convention nears universal recognition, as one of the most ratified legal instruments in the world.

Represented by H.E. Samuelu Laloniu, Special Envoy of the Tuvaluan Government, Tuvalu officially deposited its instrument of ratification in the presence of the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

Through its ratification, the Pacific nation joins an international community committed to protecting the cultural and natural heritage of humanity for future generations. This includes global efforts to tackle the challenges of today, including climate change, which is of particular relevance for Small Island Developing States. Tuvalu, comprising nine islands, is home to around 10,000 people and has a wealth of cultural and natural heritage, including living heritage.

UNESCO is committed to continuing to provide support to the Government of Tuvalu for the identification and conservation of cultural and natural heritage within the framework of the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

Documents

You just read:

Tuvalu becomes the 195th State to ratify UNESCO World Heritage Convention

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more