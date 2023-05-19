VNGGames, one of key business segments of VNG Corporation, continues its international publishing strategy with its new Taipei studio

/EIN News/ -- HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNG continues its international expansion with its new offices in Taipei with thirty-five employees.



Taipei is the next city for VNGGames to establish a publishing presence after Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shanghai, and Beijing. Prior to the official grand opening on May 19, 2023, VNGGames already had a small team in the city exploring publishing opportunities and have published several games since June 2021.



Taipei is an attractive city for game publishers due to its depth of talent, strong infrastructure, and large gamer community. Being a newer entrant, VNGGames is entering a highly competitive market but this is both a challenge and an opportunity as it will be leveraging broad regional resources to establish itself as a game publisher in Taipei.

“Taipei is important for our strategy to go global as it is a key market for role-playing games (RPG), which has been a core part of VNGGames’s DNA since founding” shared by Kelly Wong, Vice President of Game Entertainment. “With the new office, we have obviously made a strong statement that we are committed to both the market and the team that we have assembled.”

Wong highlighted that the talent pool in Taipei is one of the reasons leading to the establishment of the Taipei office. The professionalism and depth of knowledge of games has helped VNGGames to grow its business not only in Taipei, but also across different countries in Asia.

VNGGames first entered the market with the launch of Gunny Origin in 2022, which ranked number 2 in the highest-grossing iOS games in Taipei. The success had laid the groundwork for VNGGames to scale up its game-publishing business in the region and accelerated its plans to build a permanent presence in Taipei.

“For the long-term goal, we aim to be the top-tier game publisher in the Taipei market,” stated Chu Cheng Yuan, Head of the VNGGames, Taipei Studio.

Besides Taipei, VNGGames has plans to continue its expansion into additional markets, such as Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. So far, the company has successfully published 41 games across the international markets. VNGGames has also invested in several studio games, aiming to bring its own games internationally.

About VNGGames

VNGGames is a leading game publisher headquartered in Vietnam and part of VNG Corporation (a leading technology company in Vietnam) and aims to bring high-quality, entertaining content to its gamers across the world. VNGGames invests and collaborates with developers across the world and brings localized content for gamers in Southeast Asia and has plans to expand its publishing capabilities internationally.

About VNG

Founded in 2004, VNG is the leading technology company in Vietnam, pioneering the development of a diverse ecosystem of technological products that improve the lives of hundreds of millions of domestic users. After 18 years of operation, VNG now employs nearly 5,000 people across 12 cities 9 different countries. In addition to its core products such as online games, social platforms, online payment, and cloud computing, VNG has increased its investment in digital business and artificial intelligence.

