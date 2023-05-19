Wood Pulp Market Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments with Forecast To 2030

Wood Pulp Market by Paper

Significant enrichment in the usage of wood pulp in paper sector in developing Asia-Pacific countries has significantly strengthened the global supply chain.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant enrichment in the usage of wood pulp in paper sector in developing Asia-Pacific countries has significantly strengthened the global supply chain. The pulp industry plays an important role in socio-economic, as well as sustainable environmental development, this may positively impact the wood pulp market growth. Moreover, increase in growth of the food & beverages packaging industry has increased the demand for pulp & paper; thereby, fueling the market growth

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The packaging segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the papers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Wood pulp market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The hardwood segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also mentioned the softwood segment.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players International Paper, Metsä Group, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings Corporation, Sappi, Sonoco Products, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, and WestRock. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Surge in demand for wood pulp from the paper industry and rise in consumer demand for tissue paper products drive the growth of the global wood pulp Market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to supply chain disruptions in various countries, due to which, the import-export activities of the raw materials hampered the manufacturing processes.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wood pulp market generated $165.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $242.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

