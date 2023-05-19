Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers sports nutrition ingredients research and every facet of the sports nutrition ingredients market analysis. As per TBRC’s sports nutrition ingredients market forecast, the sports nutrition ingredients market is expected to reach $8.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Rising demand for dietary supplements is expected to propel the growth of the sports nutrition ingredients industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Arla Food Ingredients Group P/S, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia Public Limited Company, Kemin Industries Inc., Lactalis Ingredients.

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Segments

1) By Product: Sports Drinks, Sports Supplements, Sports Food

2) By Ingredient: Proteins, Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Chanel

4) By Application: Bodybuilders, Pro or Amateur Athletes, Recreational Users, Lifestyle User

5) By End Use: Sports and Energy Beverages, Protein Powders, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Other End Users

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8755&type=smp

These types of ingredients refer to substances that are frequently put into sports foods or marketed as supplements. It offers the energy needed to accomplish the specified sports activity.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-nutrition-ingredients-global-market-report

