Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size, Growth And Share Analysis For The Forecast Period 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pipeline integrity management global market size is predicted to reach $11.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.
The growth in the pipeline integrity management market is due to significant expansion of the oil and gas pipeline network. North America region is expected to hold the largest pipeline integrity management global market share. Major pipeline integrity companies include T. D. Williamson Inc., Bureau Veritas, Emerson Electric Co., Baker Hughes Company, TÜV Rheinland.
Pipeline Integrity Management Market Segments
• By Service Type: Inspection Services, Cleaning Services, Repair and Refurbishment Services
• By Sector: Crude Oil, Natural Gas
• By Location of Deployment: Onshore, Offshore
• By Geography: The global pipeline integrity management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pipeline integrity management (PIM) is a comprehensive strategy for understanding and managing pipelines securely and reliably. The process ensure the distribution and transfer of natural gas, hazardous liquids, and other types of gas through pipelines must implement complete integrity management procedures in accordance with pipeline safety rules.
