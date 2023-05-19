Eschar Removal Treatment Market Is Projected to increase at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023 to 2031: Exclusive report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global eschar removal treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Analysis of the global market for eschar removal treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Eschar is a tissue that develops over a wound as it heals; it may be dry, scab-like, or blackened. As part of managing wound care, the eschar is normally removed by a healthcare expert.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing awareness for early diagnosis and treatment of chronic wounds is driving the market revenue share.

The geriatric population is likely to increase the market demand.

The introduction of novel devices and dressings is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Eschar Removal Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Procedure Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Eschar Removal Treatment Market:

In December 2022, NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb), a product by Vericel Corporation that eliminates eschar in people with severe partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, acquired FDA clearance.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for eschar removal treatment includes:

Misonix, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co., KG

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global eschar removal treatment market revenue is driven by the rising increasing demand for laryngoscopes in emergency medical services, advancements in technology, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders.

However, due to the lack of awareness and high expenses, the eschar removal treatment market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global eschar removal treatment market is segmented into dressings, gels, creams, and others.

Based on procedure type, the global eschar removal treatment market is segmented into enzymatic debridement, mechanical debridement, autolytic debridement, biological debridement, and surgical debridement.

Based on end users, the global eschar removal treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

Segmentation By Procedure Type

Based on the procedure type, the enzymatic debridement segment dominates the global eschar removal treatment market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue of this segment share is attributed to these being the first line of treatment, with being non-invasive, safe, pain-free, and effective on a wider range of wounds.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global eschar removal treatment market. The prevalence of chronic wounds will likely increase, increasing the demand for therapies to remove eschar. Furthermore, in North America, the market is expanding due to the development of innovative eschar removal methods, such as enzymatic debridement agents and improved dressings.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the eschar removal treatment market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ESCHAR REMOVAL TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Dressings Gels Creams Others GLOBAL ESCHAR REMOVAL TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE TYPE Enzymatic Debridement Mechanical Debridement Autolytic Debridement Biological Debridement Surgical Debridement GLOBAL ESCHAR REMOVAL TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Settings

ESCHAR REMOVAL TREATMENT MARKET TOC

