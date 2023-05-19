Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announces an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in the First District.

At approximately 11:31 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 400 block of F Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied then the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 23-078-004

At approximately 11:41 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at M Street and 1st Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 23-078-006

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

