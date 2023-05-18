Gov. Pritzker Statement on the House Passage of House Bill 218

ILLINOIS, May 18 - SPRINGFIELD— Following the Senate passage of House Bill 218, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:





"Gun violence is a public health epidemic, and those who encourage unlawful use of a firearm or target sales of firearms to minors worsen the scourge of gun violence in our communities. This legislation finally protects Illinoisans from predatory actions by the firearms industry. My thanks and congratulations to Attorney General Raoul, Senate President Harmon, and Representative Gong-Gershowitz for championing this bill. I intend to sign this bill into law and clarify the Attorney General's ability to hold reckless manufacturers and advertisers accountable for their actions."