Aircraft Maintenance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Aircraft Maintenance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Maintenance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aircraft maintenance market research. As per TBRC’s aircraft maintenance market forecast, the aircraft maintenance market size is predicted to reach a value of $54.03 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.94% through the forecast period.
The increase in the number of air passengers is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest aircraft maintenance market share. Major players in the aircraft maintenance market include General Electric Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik, AAR Corp., Delta Techops, ST Engineering, Royal Royce, MTU Maintenance, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd., Aviation Technical Services, Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., British Airways Engineering, Pemco, SIA Engineering Company, Safran Aircraft Engines, Pratt & Whitney.
Market Segments
1) By Service Type: Engine Overhaul, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components, APU
2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body
3) By Organization Type: Independent MRO, Original Equipment Manufacture MRO, Other Organization Types
4) By End-User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft
This type of maintenance refers to tasks required for the upkeep, overhaul, repair, or modification of an aircraft or an aircraft component carried out at a facility with the necessary personnel and equipment, as well as the ability to quickly obtain the necessary parts for the facility's operator.
