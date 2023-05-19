The Slants Foundation Launches the Inaugural Season of Asian PaCIVICS
A new television series profiling Asian American and Pacific Islander artists who are using music to drive civic engagement launches on Crossings TV on May 21.
The Slants Foundation is strengthening relationships between artists and organizations doing the work to help redefine what is possible in civic engagement.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten artists from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community are receiving financial support, mentorship, and coaching from The Slants Foundation to release songs that drive civic engagement. These artists have been selected from five different states and are the first cohort for a new television and radio program called Asian PaCIVICS.
— Simon Tam, board chair of The Slants Foundation
“This program really demonstrates the unique approach that we’re taking as an organization,” says Simon Tam, board chair and founder of The Slants Foundation. “We’ve always centered our work at the intersection of arts and activism while providing artists with the kind of resources that will help build sustainable careers. With Asian PaCIVICS, we’re helping them create real-world change with their art while receiving critical support.”
The selected artists have been partnering with local community organizations to gain a better understanding of social issues and to incorporate those perspectives into their work. Many of them wrote and recorded new songs as a result of these collaborations. In addition, multiple social impact campaigns, from driving voter engagement to live performance events have been launched in order to build upon these partnerships.
“We know that culture is upstream of policy and that connecting with new audiences on social issues is more important than ever – but most nonprofit organizations don’t have the capacity or experience to leverage the artistic talents of their community,” says Tam. “So, The Slants Foundation is strengthening relationships between artists and organizations doing the work to help redefine what is possible in civic engagement.”
The working relationship between the artists and organizations are being highlighted in a new dynamic television series that is being launched on the Crossings TV network on May 21, 2023. Each episode features in-depth interviews the artists to learn more about the music that they composed for their chosen social issue. Furthermore, many of the episodes will also feature conversations with the artist’s partner organizations as well. The television series provides a window into the kinds of innovative and dynamic relationships that can develop between artists and grassroots organizations.
Each of the artists were selected to provide broad representation in terms of gender, social issues, and identities within the Asian and Pacific Islander diaspora. Many of the issues are timely and urgent, from gun violence to addressing the current rise of attacks on the Asian American community.
“The program will be fresh and diverse,” says Tam. “Our committee wanted to prioritize issues, identities, and areas generally not associated with the larger Asian American community. We wanted to hear from folks often ignored in an already underrepresented community.”
Grant Cometa, one of the selected artists says, "What Simon and The Slants Foundation are doing for activists and artists of color is amazing! He's connecting our music with a cause close to our hearts, amplifying our message, and showing that music has the power to change the culture."
Asian PaCIVICS reflects The Slants Foundation’s ongoing commitment to launch innovative programming that address timely social justice issues with a unique perspective. The following artists have been chosen:
• Be Mine Phantom Valentine (CA)
• Cometa (MA/CT)
• jason chu (CA)
• Mikara (CA)
• Nikbo (CA)
• Nimo (CA)
• Othertones (WI)
• Julie Phan (WA)
• Super Smack & The P.O.P (AZ)
• Soultree (CA)
Audiences can watch Asian PaCIVICS every Sunday from 7am-am and 5pm-6pm on Crossings TV. Later this fall, the episodes will be launching as a new podcast series that will be aired on independent radio stations across the country. For more information about the program, visit www.theslants.org
About The Slants Foundation
The Slants Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to changing culture using arts and activism. Each year, The Slants Foundation works with hundreds of Asian American and Pacific Islander creators to address controversial and timely issues through a social justice lens. From providing free resources and support to artists to launching the first music business conference built entirely for artists of color, the organization takes unique approaches to transform systems through the arts.
