Smart Street Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
May 19, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart street lighting market size is predicted to reach $4.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%.
The growth in the smart street lighting market is due to emerging smart cities. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major smart street lighting market companies include Hubbell Lighting Inc., GE Lighting, Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
Smart Street Lighting Market Segments
By Type: Light Emitting Diode, Compact fluorescent lamps, Incandescent, Other Types
By Communication Technology: NB-IOT, Powerline Communication, Radio Frequency, Other Communication Technologies
By Energy Source: Traditional And Other Renewable Energy, Solar
By Application: Environment Monitoring, Traffic Optimization, Smart Parking, Other Applications
By End User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Smart street lighting refers to a type of streetlight used for general illumination that includes technology like cameras, light-sensing photocells and other sensors. Smart street lighting is used in traffic, parking, pedestrian crossings, seismic activity and atmospheric changes can all be monitored with the use of smart street lighting.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Smart Street Lighting Market Trends
4. Market Street Lights Drivers And Restraints
5. Smart Lighting Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
