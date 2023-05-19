Botanical Extracts Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Botanical Extracts Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Botanical Extracts Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the botanical extracts market size is predicted to reach $9.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.
The growth in the botanicals extracts market is due to growing demand for convenience food products. North America region is expected to hold the largest herbal extracts market share. Major botanical extracts market suppliers include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kalsec Inc., Dohler GmbH, Haldin Natural, Synthite Industries Ltd.
List Of Botanical Extracts Market Segments
• By Technology: CO2 Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage, Other Technologies
• By Source: Spices, Herbs, Flowers, Leaves, Other Sources
• By Form: Liquid, Powder, Semi-Solid
• By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Cosmetics
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Botanical extracts market refer to plant materials with concentrated therapeutic properties. They are obtained after extracting a botanical raw material consisting of one or more botanicals properties with a solvent. These are used as ingredients in dietary supplements.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Organic Botanical Extracts Market Trends
4. Botanical Ingredients Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
