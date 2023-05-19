Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Market Size, Share Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ruminant feed antibiotics market size is predicted to reach $6.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.79%.

The growth in the market is due to rising demand for dairy products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the ruminant feed antibiotics market include Elanco Animal Health Inc., Zoetis Inc., Merck And Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale SA.

Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Market Segments

By Type: Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulphonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporin, Other Types

By Animal Type: Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Other Animal Types

By End-User: Dairy Farm, Veterinary Hospitals, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global ruminant feed antibiotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ruminant feed antibiotics refer to a kind of feed that contains a variety of additives and raw elements. These are used to treat clinical illness, prevent and manage common disease occurrences and improve animal growth. These are classified into three types of uses in animals: therapeutic, prophylactic and subtherapeutic.

