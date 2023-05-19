Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size, Share Analysis, Forecast, Industry Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the infrastructure monitoring market size is predicted to reach $8.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The growth in the infrastructure monitoring market is due to growing demand for public infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest infrastructure monitoring market share. Major players in the infrastructure monitoring market include National Instruments Corporation, Campbell Scientific Inc., Pure Technologies, Structural Monitoring Systems PLC., Acellent Technologies Inc.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segments

•By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

•By Technology: Wired, Wireless

•By Application: Corrosion Monitoring, Crack Detection, Damage Detection, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring, Multimodal Sensing, State Sensing, Strain Monitoring, Structural Health Monitoring And Non-Destructive Testing

•By End-User Industry: Mining, Aerospace And Defense, Civil Infrastructure, Energy, Other End-User Industries

•By Geography: The global infrastructure monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Infrastructure monitoring is the process of gathering and evaluating data from IT systems, processes and infrastructure to enhance business outcomes and provide value for the entire organization.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Monitoring Infrastructure Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Infrastructure Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

