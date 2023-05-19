Global Protein Characterization And Identification Market Forecast 2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Protein Characterization And Identification Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Protein Characterization And Identification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers protein characterization and identification market analysis and every facet of the protein characterization and identification market research. As per TBRC’s protein characterization and identification market forecast, the protein characterization and identification market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.50 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.2% through the forecast period.
The increasing drug development activities are driving the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Promega Corporation, Sartorius AG, Analytik Jena, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., and Creative Proteomics.
Protein Characterization And Identification Market Segmentation
1) By Product Type: Consumables, Instruments, Services
2) By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Clinical Diagnosis
3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users
This type of characterization and identification is a part of recombinant protein expression for identifying and characterizing final protein products. It includes analytical methods and techniques for manufacturing and developing high-quality protein products.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business