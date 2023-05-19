Global Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Glycomics or Glycobiology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glycomics or glycobiology market size is predicted to reach $2.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The growth in the market is due to increase in the demand for medicines for the treatment of several severe chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the glycomics or glycobiology market include Water Corporation, Aligent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Merck KgaA, New England Biolabs.

Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Segments

• By Product: Enzymes, Kits, Reagents and Chemicals, Instruments, Carbohydrates

• By Glycomics Application: Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Diagnostics, Other Applications

• By End-user: Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glycomics or glycobiology refers to the study of the structure, biosynthesis, and biology of saccharides (including sugar chains or glycans) that are widely distributed in nature. Glycans are researched in glycobiology for their structure, production, and biology.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Trends

4. Global Glycomics or Glycobiology Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Glycomics And Glycoproteomics Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



