Tropical Disturbance Expected to Pass Near or Through the CNMI Between Monday Through Wednesday

In consultation with officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office (WFO), Governor Arnold I. Palacios, Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) advise CNMI residents to take precautionary measures for a tropical disturbance (97W) developing west of Chuuk and is expected to pass near or through the CNMI between Monday through Wednesday.

Earlier this morning, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center upgraded Invest Area 97W to a rating of HIGH. This means that tropical cyclone development is likely within the next 24 hours.

It is important to note that the tropical disturbance is projected to intensify over the next few days. The Office of the Governor and HSEM will continue to provide updates moving forward. 

In preparation for possible severe inclement weather, Governor Palacios and HSEM remind CNMI residents to take the following precautionary measures through Wednesday:

  • Avoid driving on flooded roads or areas;
  • Secure loose debris and belongings around your household or yard;
  • Have a prepared emergency preparedness kit with first-aid kits, batteries, flashlights, toiletries, and a portable stove in your household;
  • Stock up with the appropriate amount of food and water for your household;
  • Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

For additional information, visit the following:

