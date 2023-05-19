Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers immunohistochemistry (IHC) market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s immunohistochemistry (IHC) market forecast, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.29 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the immunohistochemistry (IHC) market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market share. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, The Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Segments

1) By Product: Antibodies, Equipment, Reagents, Kits

2) By Applications: Diagnostics, Drug Testing, Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

This type of treatment is a technique in diagnosis that uses antibody-antigen interaction to locate particular proteins and antigens in the tissue section. This interaction is visualized using chromogenic detection using enzyme-substrate or fluorescent detection using fluorescent dye.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Growth Size And Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

