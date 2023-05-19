Glucometer Market Growth Drivers And Forecast Industry Trends For The Forecast Period 2023-2032

Glucometer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Glucometer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glucometer market size is predicted to reach $18.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The growth in the continuous glucose monitoring market is due to increase in the prevalence of diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood glucose meter market share. Major glucometer manufacturers include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Dexcom Inc.

Glucometer Market Segments

• By Product: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose System

• By Technique: Invasive, Non-Invasive

• By Distribution Channel: Institutional Sales, Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Sales, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A glucometer, also referred to as a glucose meter is a medical instrument for estimating the level of glucose in the blood. This compact portable instrument measures the quantity of glucose in the blood also known as the blood glucose level. This is a common tool used by people with diabetes to help them control their disease.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Glucometer Hospital Market Trends

4. Glucometer With Test Strips Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



