Biotin Supplement Market Will Witness A 9.1% CAGR, Top Key Players And Forecast To 2031

Biotin is an essential nutrient required for the healthy growth of hair and nails. Biotin supplements helps to improve the texture of hair, skin, and nails.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biotin Supplement Market report examines changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, the competitive scenario, and the regional landscape. This research provides valuable guidance to market leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups in developing strategies for long-term growth and gaining a competitive advantage. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓𝟖𝟑.𝟑𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The research report divides the global biotin supplement market into detailed segments based on product form, application, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tables and figures to provide detailed information about the various segments and their sub-segments. Engaged market participants and investors can develop strategies based on the report's highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments.

The rise in awareness regarding vitamin supplements is expected to propel the growth of the biotin supplements industry. According to the report of the National Library of Medicine in the U.S., approximately 68% of adults use dietary supplements in 2019. Such huge usage of dietary supplements coupled with rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary supplements is expected to drive the biotin supplement industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Nestle S.A., Nutraceutical Corporation, Vytalogy Wellness, L.L.C., Zenwise, LLC, SBR Nutrition, Doctor's Best, Inc., Sports Research Corporation, NOW Health Group, Inc., Life Extension, Designs for Health, Inc., SolaGarden Naturals

According to the biotin supplement market size, the hair care segment held the largest market share in 2021. Due to the rise in hair damage accounting for pollution and other reasons such as hair coloring, people are constantly spending money on hair care products, which is expected to accelerate the expansion of the hair care industry. Moreover, the keratin structure is kept stable by biotin, which encourages hair development. Furthermore, growing interest in hair nourishing and hair treatments among young people is expected to create a wealth of economic prospects for industry players in the coming years.

Public healthcare costs are influenced by Inflation because it affects the prices of goods and services including costs of health-related materials. People are shifting toward vitamin supplements to keep them healthy so they can avoid healthcare expenses with the rise in healthcare costs. According to the report of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, in the U.S., healthcare is expensive. There has been a surge in the healthcare costs and same is expected in near future. From 2017 to 2018, spending increased by 4.6% to a total of $3.6 trillion, or $11,172 per person, and it is expected to rise from 17.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028—almost one of every five dollars spent in the U.S. Thus, the rising healthcare costs along with rising inflation rates are key biotin supplements markt trends.

According to the region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to a surge in health consciousness and an increased understanding of the advantages of biotin supplements. Moreover, the huge penetration of biotin supplement products is expected to increase in the Asia-Pacific forecast period.

Vitamin B7 popularly known as biotin is a water-soluble member of the vitamin-B family. Biotin is an essential nutrient that is naturally present in some food and also available as a supplement. Biotin supplements are used to cure biotin deficiency and are also used for skincare, haircare, and nail care. Animal-based protein sources like beef liver, chicken liver, salmon, and eggs have a high biotin content. These supplements should be taken only after the consideration of the doctor as they can interfere with certain lab tests.

