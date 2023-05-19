Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Thermoplastic Pipe Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Thermoplastic Pipe Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Thermoplastic Pipe Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s thermoplastic pipe market forecast, the thermoplastic pipe market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.78 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global thermoplastic pipe market is due to increasing demand from the oil and gas industry for corrosion-resistive. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest thermoplastic pipe market share. Major thermoplastic pipe market companies include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co, TechnipFMC plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Prysmian Group.

Types of Thermoplastic Pipe Market Segments

● By Product Type: Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP), Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP)

● By Polymer Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Polymer Types

● By Application: Onshore, Offshore

● By End-User: Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater, Mining And Dredging, Utilities And Renewables

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A thermoplastic pipe refers to a polymer resin-based plastic that softens when heated and hardens when cooled. These pipes are preferred material for fabricators and custom homes due to its excellent and reliable quality and consistent features.

