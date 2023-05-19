Road Closure Us Route 7 and Lewis Creek road Ferrisburgh

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

The intersection of Us Route 7 and Lewis Creek Road in Ferrisburgh is closed to traffic for both lanes due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

