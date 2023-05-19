Road Closure Us Route 7 and Lewis Creek road Ferrisburgh
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The intersection of Us Route 7 and Lewis Creek Road in Ferrisburgh is closed to traffic for both lanes due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173