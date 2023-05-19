Derby Barracks/ Larceny from a Person & Petit Larceny
CASE#: 23A5001884
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/21/2023 @ 0627 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Rd, Newport Town, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from a Person & Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Damien Emerson
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
Victim: Stacy Emerson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were investigating a theft of credit cards. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Stacy Emerson, 38 of Newport City, who reported her nephew, Damien Emerson, 23 of Derby, stole from her on 04/21/2023. After further investigation, probable cause was developed that Damien had stolen two credit cards and on three separate occasions charged said cards. Damien was cited to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/2023 @ 1000 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED