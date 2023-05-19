Derby Barracks/ Larceny from a Person & Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5001884

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2023 @ 0627 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Rd, Newport Town, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a Person & Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Damien Emerson

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

Victim: Stacy Emerson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were investigating a theft of credit cards. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Stacy Emerson, 38 of Newport City, who reported her nephew, Damien Emerson, 23 of Derby, stole from her on 04/21/2023. After further investigation, probable cause was developed that Damien had stolen two credit cards and on three separate occasions charged said cards. Damien was cited to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/2023 @ 1000 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED