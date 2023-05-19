Naphthalene Derivatives Market Size And Share Analysis For The Forecast Period 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Naphthalene Derivatives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Naphthalene Derivatives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the naphthalene derivatives market size is predicted to reach $11.70 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in the naphthalene derivatives market is due to growing textile industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the naphthalene derivatives market include Ruetgers Group, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., Koppers Inc., Arkema Group.
Naphthalene Derivatives Market Segments
•By Product Type: Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde, Phthalic Anhydride, Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid, Naphthols, Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts, Other Product Types
•By Form Type: Liquid Naphthalene Derivatives, Powder Naphthalene Derivatives
•By Source Type: Coal Tar, Petroleum, Other Source Types
•By End-Use Industry Type: Construction, Agro-Chemicals, Textiles, Oil and Gas, Paints and Coatings, Pulp and Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users
•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The naphthalene derivatives refer to an aromatic hydrocarbon and the wetting agents that are extensively used as lubricants and wood-preserving compounds in various industries. It is useful as wetting agents and surfactants for dispersing colloids and increasing the solubility of hydrophobic substances, and as insecticides.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Naphthalene Derivatives Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Naphtha Demand Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
