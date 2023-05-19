LATOKEN, a Leading Global Crypto Exchange, Acted as an IEO and Listing Partner for the TALENTIDO (TAL) Project
Revolutionizing Talent Identification and Development in the Sports Industry by leveraging Blockchain TechnologyGRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TalentIDO, an innovative platform focused on talent identification and development in the sports industry, is excited to announce the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the global leading crypto exchange, LATOKEN. The IEO provides an opportunity for investors and sports enthusiasts to support TalentIDO's mission and be part of the future of sports talent management.
About TalentIDO:
TalentIDO is an innovative platform focused on talent identification and development in the sports industry. By leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, TalentIDO aims to create a transparent and decentralized ecosystem that empowers athletes and rewards performance. The platform connects athletes directly with clubs, agents, and intermediaries, revolutionizing talent recruiting, promotion, and transfer. For more information visit:
🔹Website: https://go.latoken.com/bts
🔹Telegram: https://go.latoken.com/btu
🔹Twitter: https://go.latoken.com/btv
The TalentIDO project is backed by a highly skilled and experienced team with a proven track record in the sports industry and blockchain technology. The team consists of individuals with diverse expertise in economics, finance, sports management, and blockchain development, ensuring the project's success and effective implementation of its vision. Through TalentIDO's platform, athletes will have a fair chance to showcase their potential and connect directly with clubs, agents, and intermediaries. The platform offers a comprehensive set of tools and protocols for tokenization, sports identity verification, and certification across all levels of sports. By utilizing blockchain technology, TalentIDO eliminates false data, reduces duplication, and ensures high credibility of information provided to users.
The TalentIDO IEO on LATOKEN offers investors the opportunity to participate in this groundbreaking project. LATOKEN is a globally recognized crypto exchange known for its secure and user-friendly platform. The IEO will allow individuals to acquire TalentIDO tokens (TAL), which will be an integral part of the TalentIDO ecosystem, facilitating transactions and rewarding performance within the platform.
To learn more about TalentIDO and to participate in the IEO, visit the LATOKEN Website: https://go.latoken.com/btr and Join the revolution in sports talent management and be part of a future where athletes have equal opportunities to succeed.
About LATOKEN:
🔹Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 300+ IEOs since 2017.
🔹Has over 3.1 million registered users, and over 1 million Android app installations.
🔹Is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by the number of token pairs and coins listed.
🔹Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employer.
For inquiries contact:
Mohd Salman, SMM Manager
E-mail: ir@latoken.com
SOURCE: LATOKEN
