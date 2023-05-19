Public Safety And Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Public Safety And Security Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Public Safety And Security Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s public safety and security market forecast, the public safety and security market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 878.04 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global public safety and security industry is due to rising instances of transnational and regional instability. North America region is expected to hold the largest public safety and security market share. Major public safety and security companies include Accenture Plc., AGT International, Atos, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Elbit Systems, Ericsson, Fotokite, Harris Corporation, Hitachi Ltd.

Public Safety And Security Market Segments

● By Component: Services, Solutions

● By Solution: Critical Communication Network, Biometric and Authentication System, Surveillance System, Emergency and Disaster Management, Cyber Security, C2/C4ISR Networks, Scanning and Screening System, Public Address and General Alarm, Backup and Recovery System

● By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

● By Vertical: Homeland Security, Emergency Services, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation Systems, Other Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Public safety and security refer to providing safety, security, and welfare to citizens, communities, and organizations against cyber threats, terrorism, frauds, criminal activities, natural calamities, national and international terrorism, and other emergency disaster situations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Public Safety And Security Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Public Safety And Security Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

