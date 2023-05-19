Global Flexible Pipe Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Flexible Pipe Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Flexible Pipe Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s flexible pipe market forecast, the flexible pipe market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.33 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global flexible pipe industry is due to the increase in demand for oil and gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest flexible pipe market share. Major flexible pipe companies include NOV Inc., GE Oil & Gas Corporation, TechnipFMC plc, Prysmian Group, Shawcor Ltd., Baker Hughes.

Flexible Pipe Market Segments

● By Raw Material: High-density Polyethylene, Polyamides, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Other Raw Materials

● By Application: Offshore, On shore

● By End Use Industry: Oil and Gas, Water Treatment Plants, Chemical and Petrochemicals, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Other End-Use Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flexible pipes are pipes that are unbonded and flexible and suitable for the transfer of high-pressure and high-temperature fluids. The primary benefits of using flexible pipes is that they are resistant to fungus.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Flexible Pipe Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Flexible Pipe Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

