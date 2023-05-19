MPOS Terminals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

MPOS Terminals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “MPOS Terminals Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s MPOS terminals market forecast, the MPOS terminals market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 68.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global MPOS terminals industry is due to the rising use of digital payments. North America region is expected to hold the largest MPOS terminals market share. Major MPOS terminals companies include Ingenico, PAX Global Technology Limited, NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation, VeriFone Inc., Square Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp.

MPOS Terminals Market Segments

● By Component: POS Terminals, POS Software, Services

● By Solution: Hardware, Software

● By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

● By Application: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurant, Retail, Warehouse, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

mPOS (mobile point-of-sale) terminals refer to smartphones, tablets, or other wireless devices that may wirelessly execute the tasks of a cash register or electronic point-of-sale terminal (POS terminal). An mPOS terminal is used to accept payments from digital wallets as well as credit, debit, and other card types.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. MPOS Terminals Market Drivers And Restraints

5. MPOS Terminals Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

