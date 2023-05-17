UZBEKISTAN, May 17 - Central Asia Forum on Transparency of Government Bodies Activities kicks off in Bukhara

The International Forum covered representatives of responsible government agencies and leading experts from non-governmental organizations in Central Asia.

The event was also attended by the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, Chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, via videoconference.

A presentation was held on the reforms carried out at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan to ensure the openness of the activities of state bodies and their results.

The forum is organized in cooperation with the National Anti-Corruption Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Anti-Corruption Agency, the Hokimiyat of Bukhara region, and the Representative Office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA