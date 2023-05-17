Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,914 in the last 365 days.

Central Asia Forum on Transparency of Government Bodies Activities kicks off in Bukhara

UZBEKISTAN, May 17 - Central Asia Forum on Transparency of Government Bodies Activities kicks off in Bukhara

The International Forum covered representatives of responsible government agencies and leading experts from non-governmental organizations in Central Asia.

The event was also attended by the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, Chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, via videoconference.

A presentation was held on the reforms carried out at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan to ensure the openness of the activities of state bodies and their results.

The forum is organized in cooperation with the National Anti-Corruption Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Anti-Corruption Agency, the Hokimiyat of Bukhara region, and the Representative Office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Central Asia Forum on Transparency of Government Bodies Activities kicks off in Bukhara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more