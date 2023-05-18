UZBEKISTAN, May 18 - Important documents aimed at strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership and deepening practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and China signed

Following the high-level talks, the ceremony of signing bilateral documents took place.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping signed a Joint Statement and adopted the Program for the Development of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a New Era between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the People’s Republic of China for 2023-2027.

The following documents were concluded in the presence of leaders:

– Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on technical and economic cooperation;

– Protocol on introducing amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the establishment of Uzbekistan – China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee;

– Agreement on the implementation of a project to develop the capacity of secondary schools between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China;

– Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on quarantine, veterinary and sanitary requirements for the supply of poultry meat;

– Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on phytosanitary requirements and control for the export of grapes;

– Agreement between the Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on mutual recognition of the program of authorized economic operators;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China to promote priority investment projects;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in media;

– Program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China for 2023-2024;

– Agreement on the establishment of a partnership between the city of Tashkent and the province of Sichuan;

– Agreement on the establishment of a partnership between Syrdarya region and Shaanxi province;

– Agreement on establishing a partnership between Samarkand region and Shaanxi province.

In addition, several important economic agreements were signed:

– on financing the project for the construction of power lines and substations;

– on the creation of a multimodal logistics center;

– on renewal and modernization of the locomotive fleet at Uzbekistan Railways JSC;

– on the construction of Uzbekistan – China agro-industrial park;

– on the creation of the Agro Innovation Park;

– on the creation of Uzbekistan – China Biotechnology Cluster;

– on the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure of JSC Uzbektelecom;

– on the production of modern cars together with EXEED;

– on the production of electric and hybrid vehicles jointly with BYD Auto Industry;

– on the attraction of a credit line between NBU JSC and Eximbank of China;

– on attracting a credit line between JSC NBU and CDB;

– on cooperation with China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation;

– on the preparation of a feasibility study for the projects “Construction of the cascade of the Naryn Hydroelectric Power Station in Namangan region” and “Construction of the cascade of the Aigain Hydroelectric Power Station in Bostanlyk district of Tashkent region”;

– on cooperation in the development of telecommunication networks.

Within the framework of the visit, industry memorandums were also signed:

– between the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries;

– between the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan on the establishment of Uzbekistan – China Cooperation Committee in Commercial Law;

– between Uzbek Commodity Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange;

– between the Poultry Association of Uzbekistan and the China Animal Agriculture Association on cooperation in the poultry industry;

- between Uzcharmsanoat Association of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the China Leather Industry Association on cooperation;

– between the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and the Beijing Language and Culture University;

– between Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and Liaoning University;

– between Samarkand International University of Technology and Tianjin University of Science and Technology;

– between the Samarkand International University of Technology and Northeast Electric Power University;

– between the University of World Economy and Diplomacy and Shanghai University.

During the visit, 41 documents were signed to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership further and deepen practical cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan