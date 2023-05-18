EBRD 2023 Annual Meeting and Business Forum: Investing in Resilience

UZBEKISTAN, May 18 - On May 16-18, Samarkand hosted the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The summit was attended by the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Vice President of the European Commission of the Bank, the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the EBRD, heads and representatives of foreign governments, leading transnational corporations, industrial holdings, international financial institutions, and banks, as well as experts and analysts in the economy, investment, finance, and innovation from 70 countries, civil society activists and journalists. The total number of participants exceeded 2.5 thousand people.

On May 17, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the meeting of the Board of Governors and delivered a speech.

The Head of state noted that due to the fundamental reforms launched six years ago, the country has completely changed. It is open to the world. Today, New Uzbekistan is ready for cooperation in all areas.

At a press conference dedicated to the results of the meeting of the Board of Governors, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso praised the level of organization of the Samarkand summit and expressed gratitude for this to the leadership of Uzbekistan.

More than 50 panel sessions, discussions, and meetings were organized as part of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The participants discussed the implementation of projects with the participation of the EBRD and the challenges ahead, as well as cooperation with other international organizations and structures, the development of countries’ economies based on the geopolitical situation in the world, and the enhancement of the role of civil society institutions. Presentations were made on the opportunities created in Uzbekistan for establishing and developing a business and a favorable investment climate. Agreements were reached between ministries and agencies, financial institutions on implementing projects with the participation of the EBRD.

Source: UzA