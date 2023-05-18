Barrasso Bills Safeguard Taxpayer Money, Protect American Innovation Against Communist China

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) introduced legislation to ensure unfriendly nations do not inappropriately benefit from American innovation and resources.

“China and Russia are not our friends. President Biden should stop acting like they are. These bills will put an end to the Biden Administration’s business as usual with China. My legislation will enhance security measures and help protect vital intelligence at our national labs. It will increase security requirements for foreign nationals from countries of concern who work in those facilities. It will also stop the distribution of American tax dollars to companies beholden to Communist China. We should invest in American innovation without benefiting our greatest adversaries. Communist China and other hostile nations pose an obvious threat – a threat the White House has continued to ignore.”

The Supporting American Independence in Innovation Act would bar the Department of Energy from making financial awards to firms beholden to China.

Read the text of the Supporting American Independence in Innovation Act here.

The Securing American Research from Foreign Adversaries (SARFA) Act extends the research security protocols of the CHIPS and Science Act to all Department of Energy (DOE) elements. It also provides DOE with enhanced tools to ensure security at National Laboratories with regard to non-green card holding foreign nationals from countries of concern.

Read the text of the Securing American Research from Foreign Adversaries Act here.

Background Information:

On May 2, 2023, ranking member Barrasso wrote to Secretary Granholm to request that she reject grant applications by China-connected companies and call for a pre-selection security review process for awardees.

On April 20, 2023, ranking member Barrasso questioned Secretary Granholm regarding the DOE security review process for grant applicants.

On February 21, 2023, ranking member Barrasso wrote to officials at the Department of Energy to clarify the security review process for grant applicants.

On December 15, 2022, ranking member Barrasso wrote to Secretary Granholm regarding the potential award of taxpayer funds to LanzaTech, a company with close ties to Communist China.

On December 7, 2022, ranking member Barrasso wrote to Secretary Granholm regarding the potential award of taxpayer funds to Microvast, a company with close ties to Communist China.

On July 29, 2022, ranking member Barrasso and Senator Roger Marshall introduced S. 4634, to provide DOE with enhanced tools to protect security at National Laboratories.

