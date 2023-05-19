Facility Management Services Market Size Expected To Reach $2,557.57 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Facility Management Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Facility Management Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the facility management services market trends. As per TBRC’s facility management services market forecast, the facility management services market size is predicted to reach a value of $2,557.57 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global facility management services industry is due to increasing the adoption of the smart city concept. North America region is expected to hold the largest facility management services market share. Major facility management services companies include Atalian Servest AMK Limited, BVG India Limited, CBRE Group Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., ISS A/S World, Knight FM.
Facility Management Services Market Segments
● By Service Type: Hard Services, Soft Services, Other Services
● By Component: Solutions, Services
● By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises
● By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprise
● By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Government, Education, Military And Defense, Real Estate, Other Industry Verticals
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Facility management services refers to a process that integrate people, place, process, and technology to assure the functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of buildings and grounds, infrastructure, and real estate. It entails using an outside service provider to manage and maintain the building, and to perform several non-core business duties for the corporation.
