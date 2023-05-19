FEMA Public Assistance Funding Authorized for Communities to Restore Permanent Infrastructure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s major disaster declaration for the March 31 to April 1 storms and tornadoes now authorizes additional funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance program to pay for eligible permanent work to restore community infrastructure.

Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, McNairy, Tipton and Wayne counties are now approved for reimbursement costs for eligible permanent work under Public Assistance categories C through G. Under the April 7 major disaster declaration, those eight counties along with Macon and Rutherford counties were initially authorized for debris removal (Category A) and emergency protective work (Category B).

Three counties – Giles, Johnson and Morgan – were added to the disaster declaration and are authorized to seek Public Assistance funding for eligible emergency work as well as five categories of eligible permanent work.

The Public Assistance program is FEMA’s largest grant program. It provides funding to assist states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain types of private nonprofits as they respond to and recover from presidentially declared major disasters or emergencies.

Because it is a cost-sharing program, FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75% of the eligible costs. The remaining 25% represents nonfederal funds. In Tennessee, the federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and private nonprofit organizations that incurred the costs.

FEMA processes Public Assistance grant funding according to the type of work the applicant undertakes. Eligible work must be a result of the declared incident, be located in the designated area, be the legal responsibility of the applicant, and be undertaken at a reasonable cost.

For the 11 counties designated under the disaster declaration, Cannon, Giles, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Johnson, Lewis, McNairy, Morgan, Tipton and Wayne, the deadline to submit a Request for Public Assistance is Friday, June 16.

Eligible work is classified into the following categories:

Emergency Work

Category A: Debris removal

Category B: Emergency protective measures

Permanent Work

Category C: Roads and bridges

Category D: Water control facilities

Category E: Public buildings and contents

Category F: Public utilities

Category G: Parks, recreational and other facilities

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.