Flash News: OKX Ventures April Report Discloses Investment in Berachain, Taiko, Sei Network, Cetus and AlienSwap

OKX Ventures April Report Discloses Investment in Berachain, Taiko, Sei Network, Cetus and AlienSwap, Covering Public Chains, the ZK and Move Ecosystems and NFT Infrastructure

OKX Ventures has published its April report, disclosing investment in five blockchain projects. The investments cover public chains, the ZK and Move ecosystems and NFT infrastructure projects.



According to the report, OKX Ventures invested in the following projects:

Berachain is a high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine- (EVM) compatible blockchain that runs on Proof-of-Liquidity consensus.

Taiko is a decentralized, Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup, scaling Ethereum by supporting all EVM opcodes in a Layer-2 architecture that is decentralized, permissionless and secure.

Sei Network, part of the Cosmos ecosystem, is one of the largest non-Ethereum-based blockchains that allows its developers to build customized chains for specific applications.

Cetus Protocol is a pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) and concentrated liquidity protocol built on Sui and Aptos.

AlienSwap is a community-based NFT marketplace and aggregator, with a cumulative transaction volume exceeding USD$50 million.



Over the past two years, OKX Ventures has invested in 300 projects across five continents with a fund size of approximately USD$1 billion, covering almost all tracks of investment. OKX Ventures focuses on supporting cutting-edge blockchain innovations and exploring high-quality projects that demonstrate long-term value. It remains bullish on the ZK ecosystem, infrastructure, multi-chain and Web3 projects, and its recent investments reflect this focus.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.



About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

