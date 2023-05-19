Eight suspects arrested for planning to destroy major infrastructures in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested eight suspects allegedly planning to destroy major key infrastructures in Honiara.

Police brought in those suspects for questioning and few suspects have been remanded whilst others are released on strict bail conditions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Mr Ian Vaevaso said those suspects are allegedly planning to sabotage or destroy some of the government national projects and critical infrastructures in Honiara.

DC Vaevaso said planning of such activities is a serious crime under our law which police will not tolerate.

Mr Vaevaso said police is still investigating this matter and will not be able to provide further details as it will compromise the investigation.

He assured the general public and business houses to continue with their normal business as usual.

-RSIPF Press